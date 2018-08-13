The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) commenced trading for the week on Monday on a bearish note with the All-Share Index dropping by 0.13 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index shed 46.19 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 35,399.28 compared with 35,446.47 posted on Friday.

In the same vein, the market capitalisation which opened at N12.941 trillion lost N18 billion to close at N12.923 trillion following the dominance of the bears.

Guinness recorded the highest loss to lead the laggards’ table, dropping by N4 to close at N90 per share.

Flour Mills trailed with a loss of 60k to close at N24, while Oando dropped 30k to close at N5.25 per share share.

United Bank for Africa also depreciated by 30k to close at N9.15, while Guaranty Trust Bank was down by 20k to close at N38.80 per share.

On the other hand, Mobil Oil led the gainers’ table, gaining N4 to close at N180 per share.

International Breweries followed with a gain of N1.45 to close at N33.45, while kobo, UACN added N1 to close at N14 per share.

Eterna Oil garnered 65k to close at N7.20, while Stanbic IBTC also increased by 65k to close at N50 per share.

United Bank for Africa was the most active stock, trading 30.59 million shares worth N288.38 million.

It was followed by FBN Holdings with an account of 14.04 million shares valued at N134.94 million, while GT Bank traded 13.87 million shares worth N536.91 million.

Zenith International Bank traded 12.42 million shares valued at N291.55 million, while Transcorp sold 9.92 million shares worth N11.43 million.

In all, the volume of shares traded closed lower with an exchange of 160.43 million shares valued at N2.21 billion transacted in 3,120 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 192.99 million shares valued at N2.03 billion exchanged in 3,025 deals on Friday.