The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) resumed trading for the week on a negative mood with the All-Share Index dropping by 0.06 per cent and market value by 52.35 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that bears dominated trading with Beta Glass dominating the laggards’ table with a loss of N7.80 to close at N78 per share.

Okomu Oil Palm trailed with a loss of N2.90 to close at N73.10, while Nigerian Breweries was down by N2.10 to close at N100.90 per share.

Flour Mills decreased by N1.40 to close at N24.60, while Dangote Cement depreciated by N1 to close at N228 per share.

Consequently, the All-Share Index dropped marginally by 42.20 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 36,479.42 as against 36,499.67 on Friday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N13.322 trillion lost seven billion naira to close at N13.315 trillion.

On the other hand, Lafarge Africa recorded the highest gain to lead the gainers’ table with N2.50 to close at N30.50 per share.

Ecobank Transnational followed with a gain of 90k to close at N22, while United Bank for Africa gained 25k to close at N9.70 per share.

Forte Oil appreciated by 15k to close at N23.55, while Eterna increased by 15k to close at N6.20 per share.

An analysis of the activity chart indicates that United Bank for Africa was the most active stock, trading 21.65 million shares worth N208.07 million.

United Capital followed with an account of 30.37 million shares valued at N58.33 million, while Regency Alliance Insurance Company traded 16.87 million shares worth N3.96 million.

Access Bank sold 13.87 million shares valued at N138.66 million, while Union Diagnostic traded 12.69 million shares worth N4.57 million.

In all, the volume of shares traded closed lower by 31.57 per cent, while value transacted dipped by 52.35 per cent.

Specifically, investors bought and sold 182.29 million shares worth N2.03 billion achieved in 3,203 deals.

This was against the 266.40 million shares valued at N4.26 billion traded in 3,242 deals on Friday.