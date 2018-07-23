In line with its commitment to ‘building a financially savvy generation, the Nigerian Stock Exchange has announced the commencement of the 2018 edition of NSE Essay Competition for students in Senior Secondary Schools in all states of the Federation.

According to the NSE, the topic for this year’s edition, “Discuss how technology can promote financial literacy and encourage investment habit among youths?” aims at bringing the subject of technology to the fore and get young people to start thinking early on how it can be applied to real life business situations.

This year’s competition, which is supported by Jim Ovia Foundation opened on Monday, July 16 and will close on Friday, October 5

Entries submitted for the competition are graded by a team of examiners identified in conjunction with the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers at the first level. Successful writers will then proceed to the second stage by writing an in-person follow up essay on a related topic at any of the NSE branches closest to them. The final stage involved interviews at the NSE Headquarters in Lagos. This rigorous level of assessment is to ensure that only the best amongst equals emerge as winners.

The competition rewards the top 10 winners out of which the top three will be presented with equity investments, University scholarship funds and personal Laptops/tablets at the awards ceremony which comes up in October 2018. The winners will also be honoured with a Closing Gong ceremony at The Exchange.

Mr. Olumide Orojimi, Head, Corporate Communications, NSE, said improving financial literacy was important to the future of Nigeria.

“Youths are an important stakeholder group as it relates to planning for a sustainable future as a nation and we must imbibe in them, good financial skills that will assure a secured and great future for them. The competition serves as an essential platform. As the premier multi-asset securities exchange, this is one of the ways we contribute to building a financial literate Nigeria that can access various financial inclusion offering available to them,” he said.

Since it’s commencement in year 2000, The NSE Essay Competition has inspired over 30,000 young people in over 3,500 secondary schools across Nigeria to showcase what they have learnt about the financial and capital markets.