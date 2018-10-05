



Equity transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed for the week on Friday on a negative note, as major blue chips continue to drop price.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation shed N15 billion or 0.12 per cent to close lower at N11.822 trillion against N11.837 trillion posted on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index, which opened at 32,423.57 lost 40.42 points or 0.12 per cent to close lower at 32,383.15 amid price losses.

An analysis of price movement indicated that Zenith Bank led the losers’ table with a loss 85k to close at N21.55 per share.

GTBank trailed with 35k to close at N36.4 per share.

FBN Holdings dropped 2k to close at N8.9, while Dangote Cement and UBN depreciated by 1k each to close at N200 and N5 per share respectively.

Conversely, Nigerian Breweries led the gainers’ table during the day, gaining N3.2 to close at N89.7 per share.

Guinness came second with a gain of 95k to close at N79 per share.

UACN appreciated by 8k to close at N11.5, while Cadbury and AirServices lost 4k each to close at N9.56 and N6 per share respectively.

Conversely, the volume of shares increased by 10.11 per cent with an exchange of 166.65 million shares worth N1.49 billion transacted by investors in 2,431 deals.

This was in contrast with 151.35 million shares worth N1.51 billion, exchanged by investors in 2,356 deals on Thursday.

NAN reports that FCMB emerged the investor’s delight, exchanging 42.09 million shares valued N72.28 million.

Access Bank traded 32.55 million shares valued N262.04 million, while Zenith Bank followed with an account of 12.35 million shares worth N275.99 million.

Fidelity sold 11.37 million shares valued N20.69 million, while GTBank trailed with an account of 10.53 million shares worth N384.33 million.