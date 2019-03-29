<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Weekly transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on Friday with the market indicators appreciating marginally by 0.68 per cent.

The All-Share Index, which opened at 30,833.50 on Friday, rose by 207.92 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 31,041.42.

Similarly, the market capitalisation inched by N79 billion or 0.68 per cent to close at N11.672 trillion from the N11.593 trillion posted on Thursday.

Nestle led the price gainers with a gain of N82.1 to close at N1,580 per share.

Spelat followed with a gain of N50 to close at N590, while Mobil Oil rose by N8 to close at N178 per share.

Dangote Cement appreciated by N1 to close at N191, while CCNN rose by 0.9k to close at N19.9 per share.

Conversely, Pressco topped the price losers, dropping N5.25 to close at N62.75 per share.

Cadbury trailed with a loss of 0.9k to close at N10, while Guaranty Trust Bank was down by 0.85k to close at N36.05 per share.

Wapco dipped by 0.75K to close at N12.2, while Dangote Flour declined by 0.3k to close at N10.2 per share.

Fidelity Bank was the most active stock, trading 58.19 million shares worth N126.34 million.

Chams followed 40.89 million shares valued at N8.18 million, while UBA traded 36.30 million shares worth N280.34 million.

Zenith Bank sold 25.75 million shares valued at N562.74 million, while FCMB transacted 15.92 million shares worth N30.82 million.

In all, investors exchanged 266.86 million shares valued at N3.15 billion in 3,455 deals.

This was in contrast to the 1.92 billion shares valued at N2.80 billion traded in 2,807 deals on Thursday. (NAN)