Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) opened for the week on Monday with a loss of 0.12 per cent, driven by investors’ sell-off of UBA, FBN Holdings and Lafarge Africa.

Specifically, the market capitalisation shed N14 billion or 0.12 per cent to close at N11.832 trillion against N11.846 trillion posted on Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index, which opened at 22,733.35 lost 28.16 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 22,705.19.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date losses worsened to -13.4 per cent and -15.4 per cent, respectively.

A breakdown of the price movement table indicates that Lafarge Africa topped the losers’ chart, declining by 65k to close at N10 per share.

United Bank for Africa, Dangote Sugar and FBN Holdings trailed with a loss of 30k each to close at N5.50, N9.85 and N3.70 per share, respectively.

Skyway Aviation Handling Company dipped 25k to close at N2.32 per share.





On the other hand, Julius Berger led the gainers’ table, growing by N1.95 to close at N22.15 per share.

Zenith Bank followed with a gain of 90k to close at N12.80, while Union Bank of Nigeria gained 60k to close at N6.60 per share.

Ekocorp added 50k to close at N6, while PZ increased by 30k to close at N4.05 per share.

In the same vein, the total volume of shares traded decreased by 24.78 per cent with an exchange of 551.48 million shares valued at N5.76 billion traded in 6,981 deals.

This was against 733.19 million shares worth N10.22 billion transacted in 6,703 deals on Friday.

Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock, exchanging 137.23 million shares valued at N2.61 billion.

FBN Holdings followed with an account of 135.30 million shares worth N518.25 million, while Zenith Bank traded 133.17 million shares valued at N1.65 billion.

Access Bank sold a total of 35.23 million shares worth N194.18 million, while UBA sold a total of 22.81 million shares valued at N114.91 million.