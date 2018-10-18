



Bargain hunting by some investors on Thursday lifted trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange with Dangote Cement leading the price gainers’ chart.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dangote Cement recorded the highest price gain with N6 to close at N206 per share.

Nigerian Breweries came second with 40k to close at N88.60, while FBN Holdings appreciated by 15k to close at N9.25 per share.

Zenith International Bank grew by 10k to close at N22.55, while Fidelity Bank gained 6k to close at N1.87 per share.

Consequently, the All-Share Index inched by 227.28 points or 0.70 per cent to close at 32,664.63 against 32,437.35 recorded on Wednesday.

In the same vein, the market capitalisation, which opened at N11.842 trillion, inched by N83 billion or 0.70 per cent to close at N11.925 trillion.

On the other hand, NASCON topped the price losers’ table, declining by N1.40 to close at N18.50 per share.

Ecobank Transnational trailed with a loss of 45k to close at N17, while Vitafoam lost 35k to close at N3.15 per share.

Dangote Sugar Refinery depreciated by 30k to close at N14.70, while C & I Leasing was down by 29k to close at N2.71 per share.

However, the volume of shares traded closed lower at investors exchanged 173.63 million shares valued at N3.66 billion in 2,974 deals.

This was in contrast to the 240.76 million shares worth N3.66 billion traded in 2,974 deals on Wednesday.

Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock with 54.811 million shares valued at N2.02 billion.

Zenith Bank followed with 37.17 million shares worth N842.99 million, while FBN Holdings traded 10.99 million shares valued at N100.03 million.

United Bank for Africa exchanged 10.99 million shares worth N87.80 million, while Ecobank Transnational sold a total of 10.65 million shares valued at N181.09 million.