



Transactions rebounded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday following gains posted by some highly capitalised equities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation inched N113 billion or 0.95 per cent to close at N11.946 trillion against N11.833 trillion recorded on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index, which opened at 32,413.48, rose by 308.70 points or 0.95 per cent to close higher at 32,722.18.

A breakdown of the price movement table indicates that Dangote Cement led the gainers’ table, growing by N5 to close at N205 per share.

Nigerian Breweries followed with a gain of N2.70 to close at N88.70, while Unilever gained N2.30 to close at N43.50 per share.

Guinness appreciated by 50k to close at N79, while Zenith International Bank added 35k to close at N22.70 per share.

On the other hand, Seplat topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N10 to close at N620 per share.

Beta Glass trailed with a loss of N7.80 to close at N70.20, while Julius Berger was down by N2.35 to close at N21.55 per share.

Flour Mills lost 60k to close at N20.60, while Lafarge declined by 50k to close at N21 per share.

Also, the volume of shares traded rose by 624.23 per cent as investors bought and sold 662.02 million shares valued at N5.31 billion in 3,025 deals.

This was in contrast with a total of 91.41 million shares worth N960. 91 million transacted in 2,529 deals on Monday.

Sunu Assurances emerged the toast of investors with an exchange of 500.12 million shares worth N100.02 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank came second with a total of 41.83 million shares valued at N1.53 billion, while Fidelity Bank traded 20.28 million shares worth N38.67 million.

Zenith International Bank exchanged 17.27 million shares valued at N389.06 million, while FCMB Group sold 11.87 million shares worth N18.77 million.