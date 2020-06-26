



Transactions rebounded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday with the market capitalisation increasing by N107 billion, after days of bearish trend.

The market capitalisation closed at N12.952 trillion, compared with N12.845 trillion achieved on Thursday, a growth of 0.83 per cent.

Also, the All-Share Index which opened at 24,625.24 rose by 203.78 points or 0.83 per cent to close at 24,829.02.

Airtel Africa led the gainers’ table in percentage terms, gaining N29.80 to close at N328.70 per share.

Nestle followed with a gain of N21 to close at N1,200, while UACN gained 45k to close at N7.45 per share.

Ecobank Transnational added 45k to close at N5.25, Nigerian Breweries gained 30k to close at N35 per share.

On the other hand, Dangote Cement topped the losers’ chart in percentage terms, shedding N2 to close at N128 per share.





Fidson trailed with a loss of 52k to close at N2.98, while PZ declined by 20k to close at N3.85 per share.

Flour Mills was also down by 20k to close at N3.85, while Oando dipped 10k to close at N2.40 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 38.314 million shares valued at N870.507 million, while AIICO followed with exchange of 13.52 million shares worth N13.50 million.

FBN Holdings traded 6.71 million shares valued at N34.92 million, while FCMB Group sold 6.71 million shares worth N12.32 million.

Mutual Benefits Assurance transacted 5.27 million shares valued at N1.17 million.

In all, investors traded 127.20 million shares worth N2.15 billion exchanged in 2,844 deals.

This was against a turnover of 130.28 million shares valued at N1.62 billion achieved in 3, 413 deals on Thursday.