A total of 172.196 million shares valued at N2.05 billion were traded in 2,866 deals on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.

These were against the 222.956 million shares worth N3.28 billion traded in 3,327 deals on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation depreciated by N55 billion or 0.45 per cent to close at N12.034 trillion from N12.089 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index, which opened at 33,114.44, lost 151.17 basis points to close at 32,963.27.

Dangote Cement led the price losers’ chart with a loss of N5 to close at N205, while Berger and Stanbic IBTC followed, depreciating by 70k each to close at N6.30 and N43.30 per share, respectively.

Nascon dropped 60k to close at N19, while Custodian declined by 40k to close at N5.04 per share.

Conversely, Total Oil topped the price gainers’ table with N1.10 to close at N181.10 per share.

Zenith Bank gained 95K to close at N21.40, while GTBank followed with a gain of 50k to close at N37.50 per share.

UBN lost 20K to close at N5.30, while UAC-PROP dipped by 17K to close at N1.87 per share.

Fidelity Bank was the toast of investors, trading 33.81 million shares worth N57.28 million in 277 deals.

GTBank sold 27.29 million shares valued at N1.02 billion in 189 deals, while UBA traded 1977 million shares valued at N165.83 million in 159 deals.

Transcorp traded 12.87 million shares worth N16.34 million in 75 deals, while Zenith Bank traded 12.34 million shares worth N263.57 million in 272 deals.