Activities opened on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the week on a bearish posture with the market capitalisation losing N222 billion in about six hours of trading.

Specifically, the market capitalisation which opened for the week on Monday at N10.993 trillion shed N222 billion or 2.02 per cent to close at N10.771 trillion.

In the same vein, the All-Share Index dipped 425.24 points or 2.02 per cent to close at 20,669.38 compared with 21,094.62 achieved on Friday.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Seplat, Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, BOC Gases Nigeria and Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO).

This week, analysts at United Capital Plc expected sentiment for stocks to remain broadly tepid, with renewed interests anticipated on select blue-chip stocks, as discerning investors continue to take advantage of the current market valuation.

Cutix, Learn Africa and NAHCO led the losers’ chart in percentage terms dropping by 10 per cent each, to close at N1.26, 90k and N2.34, per share, respectively.

Seplat followed with a decline of 9.99 per cent to close at N490.10, while BUA Cement lost 9.92 per cent to close at N31.80 per share.





BOC Gases depreciated by 9.88 per cent to close at N3.65 and Academy Press declined by 8.82 per cent to close at 31k per share.

On the other hand, Access Bank topped the gainers’ table in percentage terms, improving by 9.92 per cent, to close at N6.65 per share.

AIICO Insurance followed with a gain of 9.59 per cent to close at 80k, while Lafarge Africa appreciated by 9.50 per cent to close at N9.80 per share.

Wema Bank grew by 8.51 per cent to close at 51k, while Fidelity Bank rose by 8.28 per cent to close at N1.83 per share.

The total volume of traded increased by 42.98 per cent as investors bought and sold 336.43 million shares valued at N4.13 billion exchanged in 4,184 deals.

This was in contrast with 235.29 million shares worth N2.98 billion traded in 3,988 deals on Friday.

Transactions in the shares of FBN Holdings topped the activity chart with 98.62 million shares valued at N393.42 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank followed with 55.66 million shares worth N1.003 billion, while Zenith Bank traded 32.53 million shares valued at N392.77 million.

FCMB Group sold 27.15 million shares worth N40.63 million, while Fidelity Bank sold 23.61 million shares valued at N41.75 million.