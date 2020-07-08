



The Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), on Wednesday in Benin donated 3,800 face masks to Edo government to help the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The NSE Ibadan branch Manager, Mr Kayode Ogun, said that the donation was part of its corporate social responsibility to the fight against the Covid-19 global pandemic.

According to him, we want Edo government to appreciate this little token from us as part of our own social responsibility that we care and think of the safety of Edo people.

“We commend the efforts of Edo government tasks force on Covid-19 in coordinating the response to the pandemic.





“We reassure you of our unwavering support in the fight against the pandemic across the state,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Dr Patrick Okundia, the state Commissioner for Health, said that the state was appreciative of the NSE’s kind gesture.

Okundia said that the state had gone through a lot in response to the Coronavirus, adding that one of the state’s responses to the prevention of Covid-19 was the advocacy for all citizens to wear face masks if they must go out.

“This local content of face mask we are receiving from the Nigeria Stock Exchange will go a long way in our efforts in cutting the chain of Coronavirus disease in Edo,” he said.