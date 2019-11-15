<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) crucial market indicators closed trading on Friday with a marginal growth of 0.03 per cent.

Specifically, the market capitalisation of listed equities rose by N4 billion or 0.03 per cent to N13.071 trillion from N13.067 trillion on Thursday.

Also, the NSE All-Share Index appreciated by 8.57 points or 0.03 per cent to 26, 851.68 against 26,843.11 achieved on Thursday.

Guinness led the gainers’ table during the day, increasing by N2.60 to close at N28.60 per share.

Flour Mills followed with a gain of N1.05 to close at N16.25, while Cement Company of Northern Nigeria gained N1 to close at N20 per share.

Nigerian Breweries also added N1 to close at N48.50, while Dangote Sugar Refinery increased by 80k to close at N11.70 per share.

On the other hand, Guaranty Trust Bank topped the laggards’ chart, dropping by 90k to close at N29 per share.

MTN also dipped 90k to close at N121.00, while Zenith Bank dropped by 30k to close at N18.85 per share.

Access Bank was down also by 30k to close at N10.50, while NAHCO dipped 23k to close at N2.37 per share.

A breakdown of the activity chart indicates that Access Bank was the most active stock, trading 158.78 million shares valued at N1.69 billion.

Zenith Bank Plc followed with an account of 71.03 million shares worth N1.36 billion, while United Bank for Africa traded 41.49 million shares valued at N317.02 million.

FBN Holdings sold a total of 41.49 million shares worth N282.57 million, while Fidelity Bank exchanged 23.57 million shares valued at N47 million

In all, the turnover volume of shares traded dropped by 24.78 per cent as investors bought and sold 469.99 million shares worth N5.59 billion in 5,594 deals.

This was in contrast with 624.84 million shares valued at N10.02 billion in 6,426 deals posted on Thursday.