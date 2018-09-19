Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on a positive note on Tuesday with Nestle leading the price gainers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market indicators appreciated marginally by 0.55 per cent growth.

The market capitalisation rose N65 billion or 0.55 per cent to close at N11.821 trillion against N11.756 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index appreciated by 179.02 points or 0.55 per cent to close higher at 32,381.00 from the 32,201.98 posted on Monday.

Nestle led the price gainers’ table with a gain of N30.50 to close at N1,380.50 per share.

Forte Oil followed with a gain of N1 to close at N20 per share.

FBN Holdings and Zenith Bank improved by 55k each to close at N8.75 and N20.75 per share, respectively.

On the other hand, Nigerian Breweries topped the price losers’ chart, shedding N2 to close at N90 per share.

Nascon trailed with a loss of 65k to close at N18.60, while Redstarex declined by 45k to close at N4.50 per share.

GTBank was down by 25k to close at N33.70, while Cileasing lost 15k to close at N3 per share.

The volume of shares traded rose by 67.94 per cent, while the value of shares transacted increased by 23.25 per cent.

NAN reports that investors traded a total of 269.814 million shares valued at N2.65 billion in 4,705 deals.

This was against the 160.665 million shares worth N2.15 billion exchanged in 2,935 deals on Monday.

Access Bank was the most active stock, exchanging 84.95 million shares worth N1.29 billion in 124 deals.

Zenith Bank followed with 16.43 million shares valued at N236.04 million in 330 deals, while Sterling Bank traded 11.67 million shares worth N210.42 million in 1,318 deals.

International Breweries sold 10.29 million shares valued at N23.71 million in 9 deals, while Wema Bank exchanged 8.65 million shares worth N56.14 million in 48 deals.