



Former Director-General of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Prof. Ndi Okereke-Onyuike, has called on more females to take a profession in the nation’s securities market.

Onyiuke, spoke at a virtual forum organised by the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) in celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD).

Speaking on the Theme: “Promoting Gender Equality as a Core Value in the Nigerian capital market,” Okereke-Onyiuke explained that although stockbroking was dominated by males, more females should aspire to join the profession as they have equal opportunities.

“Women have made serious contributions to the growth and development of the capital market by removing the stigma of gender-inequality in many professions.

“They have achieved this by using their God-given sixth sense. The unique theme of this year’s International Women’s Day has opened the floodgate of how we stockbrokers can effectively achieve the core value of equality in the Capital Market and the whole financial district of Nigeria.

“The CIS should work towards holding a forum to encourage those who have derived wealth from the market to support the Millennials who lack the wherewithal to participate in the market,” he said.





Corroborating her, the first female stockbroker to be inducted and licensed by the NSE and Group Managing Director, Futureview Securities, Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi, explained that she left her comfort zone as an investment banker, broke barrier and opted for the securities market which was largely dominated by men.

“Considering my comfortable and exalted position at the bank and the heavy work load attached to the position, there was no motivation to take on the extra-curricular required to qualify as a stockbroker.

“However, as I recalled my long drawn-out crusade to break he barrier against women becoming stockbrokers I decided to take up the challenge.

“I humbly and dutifully applied myself to the task by not just meeting all the training required but also excelled in the exam recording one of the best results.

“I was subsequently inducted and licensed as the first female stockbroker on the NSE, together with Chief Nike Adeniran,” Ebi said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President of CIS, Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, urged females to embrace the securities market to take advantage of its opportunities.

“I assure you that the CIS is commitment to the ideal of gender equality. The capital market is a remarkable exception when it comes to discrimination against women.

“Our own Prof Okereke-Onyuike was a long serving DG of the NSE. The apex regulatory body, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has had two female DGs till date, Ms Aruma Oteh and Ms Mary Uduk,” he said.