



Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), has called on the use of technology to promote gender equality as the world marks International Women’s day today.

The Union in a statement, said it would be holding a half-day conference on Gender equality in Exchange in Lagos.

The event which is organized in partnership with International Finance Corporation (IFC), UN Women, United Nation Global Compact (UNGC), World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) and Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative (SSEI), is themed “Balance for Better”

According to NSE, the event is aimed at merging both male and female leaders from successful industries to look into gender balance and also to bridge gender parity.

The Head, Corporation communication, Olumide Orojimi, while making a statement on the planned event, said, “As a sustainable stock exchange, gender balance is at the heart of NSE’s corporate sustainability and responsibility strategy. We are building a hub where employees have access to the same opportunities and are able to grow their career irrespective of their gender.”

The conference organized by NSE will therefore provide opportunities for participants, as it is aimed at promoting the achievements of women and inspiring women to live up to their true potentials in and around the world.