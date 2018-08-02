The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) appreciated on Thursday by N128 billion following the listing of Notore Chemical Industries Plc shares.

The company listed on the exchange by introduction of a total of 1.61 billion ordinary shares of 50k at N62.50 per share.

Specifically, the market capitalisation rose by N128 billion or 0.90 per cent to close at N13.391 trillion against N13.263 trillion posted on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index recorded marginal growth, appreciating by 76.09 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 36,688.91 compared with 36,612.82 achieved on Wednesday.

Total recorded the highest price gain to lead the gainers’ table, appreciating by N5 to close at N195 per share.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated added N1.15 to close at N21.95, while Zenith International Bank garnered 60k to close at N23.65 per share.

United Bank for Africa advanced by 55k to close at N9.85, while Presco grew by 45k to close at N60 per share.

Conversely, Nigerian Breweries topped the laggards’ chart with a loss of N3 to close at N100 per share.

Guinness trailed with a loss of N2 to close at N94, while Flour Mills depreciated by N1.55 to close at N27.15 per share.

Dangote Cement shed N1 to close at N230, while Cement Company of Northern Nigeria declined by 25k to close at N30.75 per share.

However, investors bought and sold 320.45 million shares valued at N3.53 billion transacted in 3,293 deals.

This was in contrast with a total of 240.21 million shares worth N4.99 billion achieved in 3,494 deals on Wednesday.

NAHCO emerged the most traded equity, accounting for 130.59 million shares valued at N777.32 million.

It was followed by United Bank for Africa with 28.73 million shares worth N270.96 million, while FBN Holdings sold 25.99 million shares valued at N258.73 million.

Union Diagnostic exchanged 14.84 million shares worth N4.45 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank traded 13.89 million shares valued at N555.95 million.