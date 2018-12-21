The volume of shares traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday rose by 171.65 per cent with the indices appreciating by 0.32 per cent.

Consequently, a total of 545.99 million shares worth N4.08 billion was exchanged in 3,224 deals.

This was in contrast with a total of 200.99 million shares valued at N4.09 billion achieved in 3,035 deals on Wednesday.

Union Diagnostic drove the activity chart, exchanging 274.17 million shares worth N65.81 million.

Access Bank came second with an account of 61.87 million shares valued at N473.31 million, while Zenith Bank sold 37.29 million shares worth N838.48 million.

Lafarge Africa traded 24.45 million shares valued at N288.32 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank exchanged 20.81 million shares worth N711.83 million.

However, the crucial market indicators grew by 0.32 per cent following modest gain by some blue chips.

Specifically, the All-Share Index, which opened at 30,704.98, rose by 97.92 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 30,802.90.

Also, the market capitalisation closed higher at N11. 251 trillion compared with N11.215 trillion posted on Wednesday, an increase of N34 billion or 0.32 per cent.

Seplat led the gainers’ table, gaining N37.80 to close at N593 per share.

Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N4 to close at N190, while Conoil added 75k to close at N21 per share.

Berger Paint grew by 70k to close at N7.85, while Dangote Sugar advanced by 70k to close at N14 per share.

On the other hand, Nestle topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N10 to close at N1,460 per share.

Total trailed with a loss of N3 to close at N192, while Cement Company of Northern Nigeria lost N1.25 to close at N17.80 per share.

Flour Mills was down by 85k to close at N21, while Ecobank depreciated by 75k to close at N14.25 per share.