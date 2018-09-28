Trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on a positive note on Friday, with the market indices growing marginally by 0.01 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crucial market indices appreciated with 0.01 per cent growth, following gains by some blue chips.

Specifically, the market capitalisation inched by N1 billion or 0.01 per cent to close at N11.962 trillion against N11.961 trillion recorded on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 3.02 points or 0.01 per cent to close at 32,766.37 compared with 32,763.35 posted on Thursday.

Seplat oil led the gainers’ table during the day, gaining N8 to close at N630 per share.

Okomu Oil followed with a gain of N6.9 to close at N77, while Stanbic IBTC added N2.7 to close at N46 per share.

CCNN appreciated by N2.3 to close at N25.3 and CAP rose by N1.25 to close at N28.45 per share.

On the other hand, Nestle topped the losers’ chart, shedding N32.5 to close at N1400 per share.

Guinness trailed with a loss of N6.15 to close at N80, while UACN declined by N1.15 to close at N10.7 per share.

Julius Berger was down by N1.1 to close at N23.9, while Nascon lost 5k to close at N18.5 per share.

NAN reports that investors traded a total of 184.534 million shares valued at N2.82 billion in 2,269 deals representing 19.60 per cent increase in volume.

This was against the 154.290 million shares worth N2.70 billion exchanged in 2,715 deals on Thursday.

UBA was the most active stock, exchanging 44.49 million shares worth N371.59 million.

GTBank followed with an account of 25.93 million shares valued at N945.92 million, while Access Bank traded 19.35 million shares worth N157.00 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 1283 million shares valued at N21.79 million, while Zenith Bank exchanged 11.35 million shares worth N243.16 million.