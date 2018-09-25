Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) improved on Tuesday with the market indicators appreciating marginally due to price gains by some blue chips.

The market capitalisation rose by N242 billion or 2.04 per cent to close at N12.089 trillion against the N11.847 trillion recorded on Monday.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 704.27 points or 2.17 per cent to close at 33,114.44 from the 32,440.17 posted on Monday.

Nestle led the price gainers’ table, gaining N95 to close at N1,495 per share.

Dangote cement followed with a gain of N5 to close at N210, while International Breweries and Stanbic IBTC added N2 each to close at N32.5 and N44 per share, respectively.

GTBank appreciated by N1.75 to close at N37 per share.

On the other hand, Total Oil topped the price losers’ chart, shedding N9.7 to close at N180 per share.

Mobil Oil trailed with a loss of N3.8 to close at N175.2, while Presco declined by N3.45 to close at N56.55 per share.

Zenith Bank was down by 55k to close at N20.45, while Lafarge Wapco lost 5k to close at N22.5 per share.

NAN reports that investors traded a total of 222.956 million shares valued at N3.28 billion in 3,327 deals.

This was against the 190.568 million shares worth N3.306 billion exchanged in 2,942 deals on Monday.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock, exchanging 43.28 million shares worth N1923.64 million.

International Breweries followed with 36.95 million shares valued at N1.11 billion, while UBA traded 35.25 million shares worth N291. 52 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 16.02 million shares valued at N26.33 million, while Diamond Bank exchanged 10.08 million shares worth N11.96 million.