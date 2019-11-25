<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government is considering the option of national savings scheme in order to deepen the pool of investible funds and strengthen the Nigerian capital market for a more pivotal role in national growth and development.

Nigeria has one of the lowest national savings and investments within the rank of emerging and frontier markets. Less than three per cent of Nigeria’s population participate in the Nigerian capital market compared with an average of some 20 per cent among many emerging countries. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at the weekend reported that 2.82 million shareholders had so far enrolled on the stock market’s electronic dividend system (e-DMMS) platform.

A report by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (US CIA) had shown Nigeria within the lower third of a global sample. Nigeria was rated lowest within the emerging countries bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and Nigeria (BRICSN).

Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms Mary Uduk, at the weekend said the government has approved the composition of a national working group on savings scheme as part of efforts aimed at improving capital formation and investments.

She said with the approval, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning would soon inaugurate the working group, which is expected to provide effective options for savings mobilisation and investments.

Speaking against the background of discussions at the meeting of the Capital Market Committee (CMC) at the weekend, Uduk said the Commission and capital market stakeholders have intensified efforts to increase financial literacy through investor’s education.

She noted that a steering committee has been constituted to map out ways of infusing capital market studies into Nigerian universities’ curriculum, building on earlier efforts that saw infusion of capital market studies into the curricula of basic and senior secondary schools. The Commission is also working with stakeholders to develop the Teachers’ Guides for capital market studies.

Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), launched by President Muhammadu Buhari, plans to improve Gross National Savings (GNS) steadily to 15.53 per cent, 18.19 per cent and 21.31 per cent in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively. The ERGP indicated GNS at 11.29 per cent in 2016.

The GNS is the difference between the Gross National Disposable Income (GNDI) and Total Consumption (C) and it serves as underlining benchmark to determining the national savings and investment culture, wealth creation and standards of living. GNDI aggregates the gross disposable incomes of all resident institutional sectors. The GNS comprises of personal savings, business savings and government savings with the exception of foreign savings. The ERGP had indicated GNDI at 101.73 per cent of the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) in 2016 while Total Consumption was put at 90.44 per cent. Gross National Income (GNI) was estimated at 97.48 per cent.

The GNS is globally used as an illustrative benchmark as it tells the stories of the economy, culture and habits. The higher the GNS, the higher the savings culture and vice versa. A relatively high and steady GNS contributes to national capital formation and development. The depth of domestic capital formation often determines the terms, access and flexibility of foreign capital.

Most analysts agreed that the absence of a large domestic investors’ base has been major factor in the often-volatile fluctuations at the Nigerian stock market. Highly dependent on foreign portfolio investments, Nigerian capital market is considerably susceptible to external shocks.