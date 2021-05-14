The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc is set to launch a campaign to project its new positioning and commitment to the African financial markets.

Themed, ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’, the campaign will kick off with a webinar on Tuesday. The campaign is on the back drop of the demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), creating NGX Group Plc and its three subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited and NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) Limited.

Commenting on the campaign, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group Plc, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema said: “As we step into the NGX era, we remain committed to the highest level of competitiveness, both in the African and global capital markets.





“This campaign has, therefore, been designed to reinforce the message that we are fully equipped and better positioned to champion the development of new and improved experiences for the benefit of domestic, regional and foreign stakeholders.”

“We are excited to show the world that we embody the same traits of ambition, strength, innovation and excellence that distinguish the African continent, and we are confident that these qualities will see us thrive in an era of endless possibilities.”

As part of its transition process, NGX Group said it launched an upgraded and responsive website and rebranded its social media assets.