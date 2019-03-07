



MTN Group says it will list Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in the first half of 2019, after recording very positive trade numbers in 2018 fiscal year.

The telecommunication giant made this disclosure in a mailed statement seen by newsmen on Thursday.

“MTN plans to list by introduction on The Nigerian Stock Exchange during the first half of 2019 and is looking to simplify the capital structure ahead of this listing,” MTN said.

“The Company’s listing on the Exchange will create a new telecoms asset class for investors and provide an opportunity for a wider group of Nigerians to participate in our investment story.”