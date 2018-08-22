Manchester United may be struggling to meet their demands on the pitch but off it, things simply could not be better as the club’s share price reached a record high on Tuesday.

United were beaten 3-2 by Brighton on Sunday, with Paul Pogba claiming afterwards that his attitude was not right. The result led to intense debate over who is to blame for the issues plighting the club.

Yet, the following day, the Old Trafford club showed that the problems are restricted only to the field of play as they were trading at $24.20 (£18.75) on the New York Stock Exchange, with the share price at $23.10 (£17.90) by close on Tuesday.

That is up 40 percent from a year ago, when the price closed at $16.50.

The fiscal 2018 results, which should be announced in September, are expected to show the revenue will have been between £575m and £585m in their third-quarter results.

United set record revenues of £581.2m in 2017, following the £515.3m made in 2016.