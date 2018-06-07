London’s stock market opened an hour behind schedule on Thursday following a rare trading outage in one of the world’s busiest financial centers.
A spokesperson for the London Stock Exchange confirmed that trading commenced at 4 a.m. ET after the opening auction was delayed.
The spokesperson said the outage was caused by a technical issue, but did not elaborate.
The benchmark which includes global companies such as HSBC, gained 0.1% in early trade.
Other major European markets were trading roughly 0.5% higher.
