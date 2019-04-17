<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Shares in Italian club Juventus fell more than 17 percent in early trading on Wednesday after Cristiano Ronaldo’s side were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Ajax.

Juventus shares were down 17.7 percent at 1.39 euros at 0730 GMT after plunging nearly 21 percent when trading in Milan began.

Shares in the Turin-based club had risen sharply last year following the signing of Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

A young Ajax team stunned Juventus to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 1997 as Matthijs de Ligt’s second-half header secured a 2-1 second-leg victory in Italy on Tuesday.

The defeat halted Ronaldo’s bid for a sixth Champions League title.