FMDQ Exchange admits FBNQuest Merchant Bank’s commercial paper

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has continued to avail its credible and efficient platform, as well as tailor its Listing and Quotation services to suit the needs of issuers and its registration members (sponsors of issuances on FMDQ Exchange).

Following its due diligence process, the Exchange, through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, has approved the quotation of the FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited ₦7.34 billion Series 19 Commercial Paper (CP) under its ₦100.00 billion CP Programme, on its platform.

The net proceeds from this CP will support the issuer’s short-term funding requirements.

FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited is a merchant banking firm that offers an array of financial services, including coverage and corporate banking, financial advisory, debt capital markets, equity capital markets, institutional sales, fixed income currency and Treasury and Wealth Management.

The Bank pursues innovative solutions for its client base of high net-worth individuals, small and medium enterprises, corporate organisations, financial institutions and governments, while catering to their diverse financial needs.

The timely admission of this CP issue, and in general, all securities on FMDQ Exchange, is reflective of the potential of the Nigerian debt capital market and the commendable level of confidence demonstrated by both issuers and investors in the market.

In line with the value proposition of FMDQ Exchange, the CP, shall be availed global visibility (through the Exchange’s website and systems), governance, continuous information disclosure to protect investors’ interest and credible price formation, amongst other benefits derived from the FMDQ Exchange platform.