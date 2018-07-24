The Nigerian equities market opened the week on a positive note as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index rose by 0.30 per cent to 36,711.96. This was just as bargain hunting entered its second day.

After a losing streak that saw the NSE ASI fall to new record low, the market pared the losses last Friday. The positive trend was maintained yesterday leading an appreciation of 0.30 per cent. Similarly, market capitalisation rose by same margin to close higher at N13.30 trillion.

The appreciation recorded in the share prices of some highly capitalised companies such as UBA, Dangote Cement, Nigerian Breweries, FBN Holdings, and Zenith Bank Plc bolster the performance.

However, Cutix Plc led the price gainers with 10 per cent, trailed by Continental Reinsurance Plc with 6.0 per cent. Wema Bank Plc chalked up 5.8 per cent, just as Transcorp Plc and Japaul Oil & Gas Plc went up by 4.2 per cent and 4.2 per cent respectively.

Other top price gainers included: LASACO Assurance Plc (3.0 per cent); NASCON Allied Industries Plc (2.7 per cent); GTBank Plc (2.1 per cent); FCMB Group Plc (2.0 per cent) and United Capital Plc (1.6 per cent).

Conversely, Abbey Building Society Plc led the price losers with 10.0 per cent. University Press Plc trailed with a decline of 9.8 per cent. Forte Oil Plc and UACN Property Development Company Plc shed 9.6 per cent and 9.4 per cent in that order. AIICO Insurance Plc, Champion Breweries Plc, Oando Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc went down by 8.9 per cent, 7.3 per cent, 7.2 per cent and 6.1 per cent respectively.

However, activity level weakened as volume and value traded declined 66.8 per cent and 43.4 per cent to 225.9 million shares and N2.2 billion respectively. Top traded stocks by volume were Medview Airline Plc (100.0 million shares), Transcorp Plc (16.1 million shares) and Zenith Bank Plc (11.3 million shares) while the top traded by value were Dangote Cement Plc (N564.1 billion), GTBank (N315.5 billion) and Zenith Bank (N260.3 billion).

Meanwhile, performance across sectors was largely bullish as four of five indices tracked closed higher. The NSE Banking Index gained the most with 0.6 per cent. It was followed by the NSE Industrial Goods Index followed with 0.4 per cent, while the NSE Insurance Index and NSE Consumer Goods Index went up by 0.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively. On the flipside, the NSE Oil & Gas Index shed 1.7 per cent.