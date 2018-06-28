The President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN, has commended the leadership of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for using their mandates to impact positively on the Nigerian economy.

The President made commendation when he led a team of Executive officials of the Chamber to honour an invitation extended to him by the stock market regulators to sound the closing gong recently.

He used the occasion to make case for a partnership between the two organisations to train Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) operators in order to effectively manage their businesses.

“I must commend the Director General of NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema and his dynamic and vibrant team for the untiring efforts they have injected in carrying out the mandate of the is critical organization.

“I want to use the occasion of this August invitation to place on record our appreciation to the management of the NSE for living upto the core mandate of their responsibilities. You have discharged your duties not only effectively but also efficiently which have made this organization a result driven one. Let it be known that, we are proud to be associated with the giant strides of the NSE under its current leadership led by Mr. Oscar Onyema.

According to a statement signed by the Media and Strategy officer of the Chamber, Mr. Lubem Gena, Prince Kayode said the president used the opportunity to announce that, ACCI will formally make a request to NSE for consideration on the need to train Nigerians especially the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) players in areas that will generate more employment opportunities, employability skills and add great impetus to the overall growth of Nigeria’s economy.

“One of the problems that has been of serious concern to the Organized Private Sector (OPS) is the funding of the MSMEs in the country. We are not in the habit of blaming anybody because the government has done its bit by putting institutions in place to handle the funding problem. The concepts are always good but the mechanism of implementation is always the problem.

“Our Chamber, since my assumption of duties, has comprehensively taken a diagnostic look at the situation and have come up with various initiatives to improve the situation for the better.

“One of such is the establishment of a training arm known as the Business Entrepreneurial Skills and Technology (BEST) Center. This is where we provide the operators in the MSMEs with the dedicated and basic skills needed in accessing targeted financing, business management, Information Communication and Technology (ICT) skills and general business principles to our members in particular as well as the general public.

“I can authoritatively tell you that we have done remarkable well in this area and within a few weeks, the Provost of the Center, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba will be approaching you to enter into a discussion on how to help ACCI to drive and deepen the process”, he stated.

He also seized the opportunity to inform of the other activities of the Chamber across the other three centres namely: Policy Advocacy Centre (PAC), Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Center and the Abuja Trade Center (ATC) and enjoined the NSE to continue to play its assigned role of operating, regulating and quoting companies.

After briefly explaining the role of the Chamber in national development and its current activities, Prince Kayode received a standing ovation from the operators on the floor of the stock market.

In her speech, the Executive Director in charge of Regulation, Mrs. Tinu Awe, who represented Mr. Onyema said she was well aware of the internal developmental strides made by ACCI noting that, Prince Kayode has deployed his mastery into improving the existence of businesses in Abuja in particular and the country at large saying the NSE door is therefore open for the chamber.

She informed of the role of the NSE pointing out that it has, over the years, maintained efficiency in operational, pricing as well as enforcement of regulations governing insider trading amongst others.

The President was accompanied to the ceremony by the First Deputy President, Alhaji Abubakar Al-Mujtaba, Vice President Commerce, Mr. Johnson Anene, Vice President Mines, Rose Nwosu Esq, Vice President Women Development, Jumai Oluyede-Mohammed, Vice President Industry, Engr. Taiwo Oluseye, Acting Director General, Mrs. Tonia Shoyele and Media/Strategy Officer, Mr. Lubem Gena.