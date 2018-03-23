Asian markets have fallen sharply overnight on increasing fears of a damaging trade war between China and the US, the world’s largest two economies.

Japan’s Nikkei closed 4.5% lower while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s Kospi were each down by more than 3% and China’s Shanghai Composite lost nearly 4% in value – following steep declines on Wall Street earlier.

Investors were reacting to Donald Trump’s confirmation of tariffs of up to $60bn of imports from China – and Beijing responded with its own plans that could hit up to $3bn of US goods.

Beijing urged the US President to “pull back from the brink”, adding: “China doesn’t hope to be in a trade war, but is not afraid of engaging in one.”