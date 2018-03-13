Key indicators of performance at the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on Tuesday with a marginal growth of 0.04 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the market capitalisation increased by N6 billion or 0.04 per cent to close at N15.408 trillion compared with the N15.402 trillion recorded on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index, which opened at 43,056.51, rose by 16.94 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 43,073.45.

An analysis of the price movement table indicated that Nestle led the gainers’ table, appreciating by N20 to close at N1,400 per share.

Mobil Oil followed with a gain of N8.70 to close at N183.70, while Dangote Cement recorded a gain of N3.40 to close at N268.40 per share.

Total added N2.90 to close at N249, while Guinness appreciated by 80k to close at N99.80 per share.

Analysts attributed the gains to investors taking position by buying shares of the companies for future gain, rather than a reaction to the improved audited results released by some companies so far.

They said that the results were already discounted resulting to mixed performance being experienced in the market.

On the other hand, Unilever recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ chart, dropping by N3 to close at N57.80 per share.

GlaxosmithKline trailed with a loss of N1.10 to close at N20.90, while Dangote Sugar Refinery depreciated by N1.05 to close at N22.30 per share.

NASCON declined by N1 to close at N22, while Zenith International Bank shed 55k to close at N30.45 per share.

Also, the volume of shares traded closed lower with an exchange of 407.96 million shares worth N6.12 billion transacted in 5,247 deals.

This was in contrast with 831.39 million shares valued at N10.57 billion achieved in 5,651 deals on Monday.

Zenith Bank was the toast of investors, accounting for 70.26 million shares worth N2.19 billion.

It was followed by FBN Holdings having accounted for 53.02 million shares valued at N605.31 million, while Mansard Insurance traded 50.36 million shares worth N137.48 million.

United Bank for Africa exchanged 27.38 million shares valued at N336.15 million, while Skye Bank traded 19.07 million shares worth N16.93 million.