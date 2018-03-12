Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) opened for the week on Monday with a drop of 0.26 per cent due to price depreciation of some blue chips.

The All-Share Index dipped 111.35 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 43,056.51 as against 43,167.86 achieved on Friday.

Also, the market capitalisation, which opened at N15.507 trillion lost N105 billion or 0.68 per cent to close at N15.402 trillion.

A breakdown of the price movement chart showed that Unilever recorded the highest, shedding N1.40 to close at N60.80 per share.

Nestle trailed with a loss of N1 to close at N1, 380, while NASCON was down by 90k to close at N23 per share.

Cadbury depreciated by 80k to close at N17.60, while United Bank for Africa went down by 60k to close at N22.30 per share.

On the other hand, Total led the gainers’ table for the day, growing by N4.10 kobo to close at N246.10 per share.

Dangote Sugar came second with a gain of 85k to close at N23.35, while Nigerian Breweries gained 50k to close at N130 per share.

UACN added 45k to close at N17.95, while Ecobank Transnational increased by 20k to close at N20 per share.

Also, the volume of shares traded closed lower as investors bought and sold 831.39 million shares valued at N10.57 million on 5, 651 deals.

This was in contrast with a total of 1.54 billion shares worth N19.71 billion traded in 4,599 deals on Friday.

FBN Holdings emerged investors delight, accounting for 425.60 million shares valued at N5.29 billion.

Zenith International Bank followed with an exchange of 78.96 million shares worth N2.45 billion, while Japaul Oil and Maritime traded 64.77 million shares valued at N64.01 million.

Regency Alliance Insurance exchanged 41.64 million shares worth N13.80 million, while Unity Kapital traded 24.53 million shares valued at N7.72 million.