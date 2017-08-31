Europe’s main stock markets climbed at the start of trading on Thursday following gains in Tokyo and on Wall Street.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 7,380.91 points compared with the close on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index rose 0.8 percent to 12,098.57 points and the CAC 40 in Paris was 0.5 percent higher at 5,083.12, despite sharp losses for French supermarket group Carrefour.

Carrefour’s share price slumped around 12 percent at the open after the group published disappointing results for the first half and warned of drop in earnings for the whole year.