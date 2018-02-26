MTN’s slow pace at completing a planned listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) may see rival and leading telecommunications company, Bharti Airtel International (BAIN) overtake it.

BAIN is considering an international listing of its operations in 14 African countries, including Nigeria.

The step is being taken by the company to revamp its operations in Africa to ensure their viability.

The development was confirmed by the company which is investigating a potential initial public offer (IPO) of its African business.

Bharti Airtel said it would soon begin non-binding discussions with banks and intermediaries in countries in Africa, including Nigeria, which has its strongest backbone in African operations.

According to Sunil Bharti Mittal, Airtel Chairman, Bharti Airtel is mulling the international listing option for its African business to find succour for its stagnant revenue base.

The company which runs wireless and mobile money services in 14 countries across Africa, including Nigeria, said in a regulatory filing that it would initiate non-binding exploratory discussions with various banks and intermediaries to evaluate the feasibility of listing its shares on an internationally recognised stock exchange.

The NSE readily comes to mind being the second largest exchange on the continent but the third best performing globally in 2017 by returning 41.30 percent year-to-date (YTD) return as of the last closing day of the year.

It came behind Argentina’s Buenos Aires Stock Exchange Merval Index (+77.2% year-to date), and Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul.

Accounting for the NSE’s 2017 rise are higher oil prices and the fact that the central bank had made it easier to swap currencies and the economy had snapped out of recession, explained Zin Bekkali, founder and CEO of Silk Invest, in an interview with CNN.

“If you look at where we stand today, the [Nigerian] market is still one of the cheapest markets on the planet,” said Bekkali.

According to a statement by BAIN, discussions were at a preliminary stage and no final outcome had been decided. The value of the potential stake to be sold was also undisclosed.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Jimson Olufuye, former President, Information Technology Association of Nigeria (ITAN) and CEO, Kontemporary at United Nation CSTD, said the move would revolutionise Nigeria’s telecoms industry and also give a boost to the general economy of the country if Bharti Airtel could toe the line of MTN instead of limited IPO listing.

“This is a good development. Increasing ownership participation by Nigerians in telecoms companies like MTN would increase accountability in terms of quality of service and financial dividend to Nigerians. That is what I expect Airtel to do as it will be a catalyst to the country’s telecoms industry growth”, he said.

Last week, MTN Ghana announced that it would be listing 35% of its shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), with the selection of a local brokerage, IC Securities Ghana, as its main sponsor for the initial public offering (IPO).

This step is being taken by MTN in Ghana as MTN Nigeria concludes plans to go public by second quarter of this year at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Last year, there were reports questioning the future of Airtel’s operations in Africa. Airtel was reportedly said to be planning to exit three markets deemed unprofitable: Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania.

However, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Airtel Chairman, debunked the exit report but admitted that the company’s rushed entry into Africa in 2010 was one of the biggest regrets of his professional life.

Also commenting, Lanre Ajayi, Chief Executive Officer, Pinet Informatics Limited and former President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), commended Bharti Airtel IPO plans for Africa, including Nigeria.

According to him, “The move being made by the telecom operator to list some African countries operation is quite commendable. If the company makes it a reality, I believe it is going to be quite impactful, and our economy will benefit tremendously from it.”

Deolu Ogunbanjo, President, National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS), stated that the plan by Bharti Airtel should be mutual in nature if it was going to add value to the industry and the country’s economy.

“Africans and, indeed, Nigerians should not be carried away by the bait the company would use, except if it is going to be inclusive in nature.

“A situation whereby very select few are made shareholders of the company will not have desired positive impact unlike when the shares sale is open to all.

“But I think Bharti Airtel may be considering Initial Public Offer (IPO). That may be different from what MTN is set out to do. My advice is that all the telecom companies be listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

“It is high time the industry regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), pushed for this.”

A proposal to list its overseas operations opens up monetisation avenues for Bharti Airtel at a time when hyper-competition among African countries’ telecoms operators is hurting earnings and profitability.

Since the beginning of this year, the shares of Bharti Airtel have been on a declining trend. The stock of Bharti Airtel had plunged about 18.53%.

In a statement by the company, it said: “This is to inform you that the board of directors of BAIN NV on February 12, 2018, has authorised its management to initiate non-binding exploratory discussions with various banks/intermediaries to evaluate the possibility/feasibility of listing of its shares on an internationally recognized stock exchange.”

Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing that the discussions are at an exploratory/preliminary stage and at this juncture and there is no certainty of any decision or outcome.

Late last year, as a signal to the dwindling fortune of the telecoms operator, Sunil Bharti Mittal had said: “Airtel has taken proactive steps in Africa to consolidate and realign the market structure in the last few remaining countries where its operations are lagging on account of lower market share and presence of too many operators.”

Earlier in January this year, Bharti Airtel reported a decline of 39% in the net profit for the October-December period of the financial year 2017-2018, majorly due to the rate cut in the interconnections usage charges.

On the other hand, in Africa, Bharti Airtel reported a profit of $76 million as against a loss of $93 million in the corresponding period a year ago on the back of a spike in data traffic and transactions made through Airtel Money.