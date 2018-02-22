The nation’s capital market indicators on Thursday remained on the rise, growing by 0.24 per cent amid gains by some blue chips.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the All-Share Index increased by 100.46 points or 0.24 per cent to close at 42, 258.78 from 42,158.32 achieved on Wednesday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N15.129 trillion improved by N36 billion or 0.24 per cent to close at N15.165 trillion.

NAN reports that Total led the gainers’ table during the day, gaining N10.40 to close at N228 per share.

Nestle followed with a gain of N8 to close at N1,378, while Flour Mills added 45k to close at N33 per share.

United Bank for Africa appreciated by 40k to close at N13, while FBN Holdings gained 35k to close at N11.50 per share.

On the other hand, Nigerian Breweries recorded the highest loss, dropping by N1.60 to close at N122.90 per share.

Dangote Sugar Refinery trailed with a loss of 60k to close at N21.35, while CAP was down by 25k to close at N35 per share.

Forte Oil depreciated by 20k to close at N44.80, while Fidson declined by 15k to close at N4.55 per share.

Fidelity Bank Plc was the investors’ delight during the day, accounting for 62.89 million shares worth N189.36 million.

Skye Bank Plc followed with account of N56.32 million shares valued at N189.36 million, while FBN Holdings traded 26.97 million shares worth N307.18 million.

FCMB Group exchanged 25.33 million shares worth N59.32 million, while UBA sold 23.95 million shares valued at N309.09 million.

NAN reports that the volume of shares traded dropped by 40.01 per cent as investors exchanged 342.10 million shares worth N3.09 billion in 4,943 deals.

This was against the 570.26 million shares valued at N5.33 billion exchanged in 5, 794 deals on Wednesday.