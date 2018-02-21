Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a positive trend on Tuesday with the market capitalisation appreciating by N57 billion due to gains by some highly capitalised stocks.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the market capitalisation which opened at N15.068 trillion grew by N57 billion or 0.38 per cent to close at N15.125 trillion.

Also, All-Share Index increased by 160.22 basis points or 0.38 per cent to close at 42148.40 from 41,988.18 traded on Monday.

Nestle recorded the highest gain to lead the gainers’ table during the day, gaining N38.20 to close at N1, 380 per share.

Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N8.70 to close at N260, while PZ Industries added N1.15 to close at N24.15 per share.

Cadbury grew by 75k to close at N15.85, while Redstar Express grew by 25k to close at N6 per share.

On the contrary, Total topped the losers’ chart, shedding N11.40 to close at N217.60 per share.

Conoil trailed with a loss of N3.80 to close at N35.50, while International Breweries depreciated by N2.95 to close at N56.05 per share.

GlaxosmithKline was down by N1.05 to close at N20.15, while NASCON shed N1 to close at N20 per share.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock for the day, exchanging 115.51 million shares worth N1.25 billion.

Japaul Oil came second with an account of 97.26 million shares valued at N33.19 million, while Diamond Bank traded 41.39 million shares worth N103.19 million.

Transcorp exchanged 30.53 million shares valued at N61.39 million, while FCMB Group sold 28.53 million shares worth N68.80 million.

NAN reports that the volume of shares traded closed higher with an exchange of 510.28 million shares valued at N4.63 billion in 5,757 deals.

This was in contrast with 287.18 million shares worth N2.29 billion transacted in 4,646 deals.