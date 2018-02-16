Trading activities on the nation’s bourse closed for the week on Friday with a marginal growth of 0.08 per cent, following price appreciation posted by Nestle Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index rose marginally by 34.43 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 42,638.83 compared with 42,604.40 achieved on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation grew by N12 billion or 0.08 per cent to close at N15. 301 trillion against N15.289 trillion posted on Thursday.

A breakdown of the price movement indicated that Nestle led the gainers’ table with a gain of N55 to close at N1,400 per share.

NASCON followed with a gain of N1 to close at N21, while Zenith International Bank garnered 35k to close at N32 per share.

Transcorp Hotel also appreciated by 35k to close at N7.55, while Cadbury increased by 30k to close at N15.10 per share.

Conversely, CAP led the losers’ chart, shedding N1.70 to close at N35.25 per share.

Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of 40k to close at N131, while Access Bank was down by 30k to close at N12.60 per share.

Ecobank Transnational declined by 25k to close at N 19.75, while United Bank for Africa depreciated by 20k to close at N12.15 per share.

However, the volume of shares traded rose by 32.62 per cent, while the value traded improved by 28.34 per cent when compared with figures recorded on Thursday.

NAN reports that investors bought and sold 815.85 million shares worth N8.06 billion in 4,808 deals.

This was against the 615.18 million shares valued at N6.28 billion traded in 5,904 deals on Thursday.

Linkage Assurance was the most active stock, exchanging 300.77 million shares worth N246.80 million.

Trans nationwide Express followed with an account of 199.33 million shares valued at N155.48 million, while International Breweries traded 57.38 million shares worth N3.20 billion.

Stanbic IBTC sold 31.54 million shares valued at N1.45 billion, while Zenith International Bank traded 27.48 million shares worth N879.24 million.