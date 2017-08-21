The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has assured investors in the capital market that despite the current economic recession, investments in the market would not crumble as witnessed during the global economic meltdown.

Addressing participants at a two day workshop on ‘Financial Planing: The Stock Market Option’, organized by the Benue State government in conjunction with the NSE, Senior Manager of the Exchange, Mr. Oliver Achugbue, said numerous measures have been put in place to prevent a recurrence of the crash.

Achugbue stated: “Our rules have been strengthened, enforcement is assured and compliance is non-negotiable. We encourage those investors who left the market during the 2008-2010 crisis to return.

“I want to assure willing investors that the market has gotten to the level it can no longer fall as a member of the World Federation of Exchanges, WFE, all rules and regulation are strictly adhered to in line with global guiding practices.”

Declaring the workshop open, the Benue State Commission of Finance, Mr. David Olofu, said the training was intended to assist Benue State civil servants better appreciate the Nigerian stock market and its investment opportunities.

Olofu assured that despite the current economic challenges, the government is committed to paying the salaries, pensions and gratuities of its serving and retired workers to enable them take advantage of the investment opportunities in the capital market.|

“This training will also help them learn how to find the right balance of spending and saving from their hard earnings that could help them grow their money for tomorrow,” he added.