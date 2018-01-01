- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has reviewed the NSE-30, and the seven sectoral indices of the Exchange. These indices are NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Industrial, NSE Oil & Gas, NSE Pension and the NSE Lotus Islamic Indices.

Breakdown shows that Dangote Flour Mills Plc, NASCON Allied Industries Plc and Diamond Bank Plc are the new entrants into NSE-30 index, while Oando Plc, 7Up Bottling Co. Plc and UACN Plc also exited the index.

However, Oando Plc exited two other indices. These are NSE Oil and Gas Index and NSE Pension Index.

The composition of these indices is effective January 1, 2018 after the completion of the year-end review and index rebalancing exercise which will see the entry of some major companies and the exit of others from the various indices.

The indices, which were developed using the market capitalisation methodology, are rebalanced on a biannual basis -on the first business day in January and in July.

The stocks are selected based on market capitalisation and liquidity. The liquidity is based on the number of days the stock is traded during the preceding two quarters.

To be included in the index, the stock must have traded for at least 70 per cent of the number of trading days in the preceding two quarters.

The Nigerian bourse began publishing the NSE 30 Index in February 2009 with index values available from January 1, 2007. On July 1, 2008, The NSE developed four sectoral indices and one index in 2013, with a base value of 1,000 points, designed to provide investable benchmarks to capture the performance of specific sectors.