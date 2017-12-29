- Advertisement -

Hong Kong stocks ended on a healthy note Friday, bringing a positive end to a stellar year for the Hang Seng Index, which tracked a strong performance across global markets.

The HSI added 0.19 percent, or 55.44 points, to close at 29,919.15. It put on 36 percent over the year.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.33 percent, or 10.79 points, to 3,307.17 — rising 6.6 percent over the year.

And the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, jumped 0.64 percent, or 12.00 points, to 1,899.34 on turnover of 195.5 billion yuan. But it lost 3.5 percent over the past 12 months.