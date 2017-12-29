- Advertisement -

Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, yesterday, maintained a positive posture as some highly capitalised equities posted price appreciation.

Total led the gainers’ table with a gain of N10.95 to close at N229.95 per share, according to NAN.

Nestle trailed the gainers’ table with a gain of N10 to close at N1,485, while Mobil Oil gained N8.64 to close at N186.95 per share.

Lafarge Africa increased by N2 to close at N45, while Nigerian Breweries added N1.16 to close at N135.20 per share.

Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 101.17 points or 0.27 per cent to close at 37,990.74 compared with 37,889.57 achieved on Wednesday.

Also, market capitalisation inched N36 billion or 0.27 per cent to close at N13.519 trillion against N13.483 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Dangote Cement recorded the highest loss to lead the loser’ chart, shedding 50k to close at N230 per share.

Cadbury came second with a loss of 8k to close at N15.67, while Honeywell Flour Mills was down by 7k to close at N2.12 per share.

Dangote Sugar Refinery lost 5k to close at N20.10, while Fidelity Bank declined by 4k to close at N2.45 per share.

Transcorp for the second consecutive day was the most traded with an exchange of 100.56 million shares worth N145.79 million.

FBN Holdings followed with an account of 45.71 million shares valued at N410.98 million, while Fidelity Bank sold 42.25 million shares worth N103.02 million.

United Bank for Africa exchanged 31.33 million shares valued at N321.06 million, while FCMB Group traded 15.99 million shares worth N22.49 million.

In all, the volume of shares traded closed lower as investors bought and sold 322.39 million shares valued at N3.62 billion transacted in 3,354 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 425.96 million shares worth N2.12 billion transacted in 2,937 deals on Wednesday.