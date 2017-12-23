- Advertisement -

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange remained upbeat on Friday with major blue chip recording price growth lifting indices by 0.45 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Seplat recorded the highest gain to lead the gainers’ table with a growth of N28.40 to close at N596.40 per share.

Nestle came second with a gain of N9.79 to close at N1,475, while Dangote Cement gained N2 to close at N240 per share.

Cadbury appreciated by N1.33 to close at N14.33, Access Bank increased by 30k to close at N10.50 per share.

Specifically, the market capitalisation which opened at N13.647 trillion inched N61 billion or 0.45 per cent to close at N13.708 trillion.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 171.50 points or 0.45 per cent to close at 38,522.14 compared with 38,350.64 achieved on Thursday.

On the other hand, Unilever led the losers’ table with a loss of N3.21 to close at N40.68 per share.

- Advertisement -

Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of 50k to close at N140, while UPL dipped 12k to close at N228 per share.

Medview declined by 10k to close at N1.90, while NPF Microfinance Bank was down by 5k to close at N1.25 per share.

Despite the growth posted by market indicators, the volume of shares traded closed lower with an exchange of 204.48 million shares valued at N1.53 billion transacted in 2,889 deals.

This was against the 429.38 million shares worth N1.51 billion traded in 3,240 shares on Thursday.

Transcorp was the toast of investors with a turnover of 83.71 million shares valued at N119.08 million.

Fidelity Bank came second with 15.47 million shares worth N36.28 million, while FBN Holdings exchanged 12.69 million shares valued at N114.02 million.

FCMB Group accounted for 11.86 million shares worth N16.32 million while Zenith International Bank traded 10.14 million shares worth N258.45 million.