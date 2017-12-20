- Advertisement -

Nestle Nigeria lifted activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday with a gain of N30.95 to reverse the two-day negative trading.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stock led the gainers’ table with a growth of N30.95 to close at N1, 495 per share.

Seplat followed with N27 to close at N567.05, while Unilever inched N1.90 to close at N43.89 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank increased by 60k to close at N40.50, while Stanbic IBTC garnered 58k to close at N41.50 per share.

Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 150.10 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 37,933.86 compared with 37,783.76 achieved on Tuesday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation which opened at N13.445 trillion rose by N54 billion or 0.40 per cent to close at N13.499 trillion.

On the other hand, Flour Mills topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N1.49 to close at N28.36 per share.

GlaxosmithKline trailed with a loss of N1.13 to close at N21.61, while PZ Industries shed N1.12 to close at N21.38 per share.

Cadbury lost 40k to close at N13, while Access Bank dipped 38k to close at N10.02 per share.

NAN reports that the banking stocks remained the most active with Sterling Bank emerging toast of investors, trading 34.26 million shares worth N34.27 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank came second with 24.92 million shares valued at N995.81 million, while Diamond Bank accounted for 15.83 million shares worth N22.99 million.

United Bank for Africa traded 12.91 million shares valued at N132.28 million and Fidelity Bank sold 12.19 million shares worth N27.64 million.

In all, investors bought and sold 207.89 million shares valued at N3.29 billion transacted in 4,873 deals against 649.63 million shares worth N5.43 billion traded in 3,888 deals on Tuesday.