The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) website has been ranked as the highest stock exchange website in Africa.

Alexa, an Amazon Company, said in a statement issued by NSE on Wednesday in Lagos that latest Alexa rankings placed NSE website (www.nse.com.ng) among the top 100,000 most popular websites in the world.

It places NSE website ahead of 26 other African exchanges’ websites.

NSE recently upgraded its website to be mobile friendly with robust content and a cleaner layout and navigation.

Alexa is regarded as one of the most authoritative benchmarks of web traffic in the world.

It tracks and reports the detailed website analytics of an unfixed number of domains amongst millions of internet users.

According to the statement, NSE’s global traffic ranking stood at 78,552 as at Dec. 6, 2017, representing 50 per cent increase from its 156,610 position as at Dec. 31, 2016.

It said that Egyptian Exchange, JSE, BRVM and Nairobi Securities Exchange were closely following NSE in the ranking with ranking of 130,301, 155,653, 242,657 and 260, 293 respectively.

Commenting on the ranking, Mr Olumide Orojimi, the NSE Head, Corporate Communications, said that increase in traffic showed that the exchange was making the nation’s capital market easily accessible to investors.

“We are delighted to see this increase in traffic to our website.

“It means that we are making the Nigerian capital market easily accessible to investors who are increasingly residing online,” Orojimi said.

He said that it would continue to bridge the information gap between the exchange and market participants.

“At the NSE, we are committed to bridging the information gap between the exchange and market participants, knowing the high correlation between market information (stock market prices, market data, corporate actions and news) and decision making.

“We are glad our website is also helping us to achieve this,” Orojimi said.

He explained that the new features and rationale for the new website was fuelled by feedback from users who wanted certain high demand pages easier to navigate and some key changes implemented.

Orojimi said that online visitors would now experience more vibrant and seamless view of the NSE website offerings.