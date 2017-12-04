- Advertisement -

The market indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange opened for the first trading day in December after a public holiday with marginal growth of 0.08 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the market capitalisation on Monday rose by N11 billion or 0.08 per cent to close at N13.225 trillion as against N13.214 trillion achieved on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index, which opened at 37,944.60, grew by 29.98 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 37,974.58.

Nestle led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by N15.11 to close at N1, 330.11 per share.

Seplat followed with a gain of N3 to close at N498, while Total gained N2 to close at N240 per share.

Cadbury increased by N1.30 to close at N14.25, while Nigerian Breweries chalked up N1.20 to close at N133.50 per share.

Conversely, Mobil led the losers’ table with a loss of N7.44 to close at N152.21 per share.

Guinness shed 4.87 to close at N92.64, while Forte Oil dipped N1 to close at N44.99 per share.

UACN lost 50k to close at N17, while Cement Company of Northern Nigeria dropped 48k to close at N9.39 per share.

Custodian and Allied Insurance emerged the toast of investors trading 70 million shares worth N262.51 million.

FBN Holdings followed with an account of 56.86 million shares, valued at N412.05 million, while Zenith Bank sold 55.62 million shares worth N1.39 billion.

Transcorp transacted 54.17 million shares valued at N72.25 million, while Fidelity Bank exchanged 50.53 million shares worth N103.12 million.

In all, investors bought and sold a total of 500.19 million shares valued at N6.36 billion transacted in 4,966 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 11.77 billion shares worth N21.34 billion traded in 5,752 deals on Thursday.