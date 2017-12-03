- Advertisement -

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Sunday said it would not allow the suspension of its Director-General, Mounir Gwarzo, to affect its regulatory effectiveness.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, had, on Wednesday, announced the suspension of Gwarzo and two management staff of the commission over allegationss of financial impropriety.

The minister had also set up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate and determine the culpability of the DG, adding that the suspension was to allow for unhindered investigations of the allegations.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the commission assured that while it awaits the outcome of the assignment of the API, the management led by the newly appointed Acting DG, Dr. Abdul Zubair, would not allow the independence of the commission to be compromised.

The commission assured capital market investors, as well as other stakeholders, of its commitment to ensuring an uninterrupted and orderly operation of the market.