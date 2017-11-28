- Advertisement -

Market capitalisation on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday increased by N89 billion amid gains recorded by some highly capitalised equities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation which opened at N12.97 trillion rose by N89 billion or 0.69 per cent to close at N13.06 trillion.

Also, All-Share Index increased by 252.95 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 37, 503.73 points compared with 37, 250.78 points achieved on Monday.

An analysis of the price movement table showed that Nigerian Breweries recorded the highest price gain of N6.43 to lead the gainers’ table, and closed at N137.60 per share.

Stanbic IBTC garnered N1.85 to close at N41.85, while Dangote Cement rose by N1 to close at N241 per share.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria appreciated by 43k to close at N9.40, while Global Spectrum Energy Services improved by 26k to close at N5.51 per share.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, Mobil Oil topped the losers’ chart with a loss of N5.40 to close at N162.50 per share.

Guinness came second with a loss of N1.42 to close at N98.58, while PZ dipped N1.15 to close at N22.72 per share.

Okomu Oil lost 78k to close at N67.22, while Dangote Sugar dropped 26k to close at N17.55 per share.

NAN also reports that the volume of shares traded closed higher as investors bought and sold 1.10 billion shares worth N4.80 billion, transacted in 4,089 deals.

This was in contrast with a total of 942.72 million shares valued at N4.78 billion exchanged in 3,868 deals on Monday.

Wapic Insurance emerged the most active stock, accounting for 655.35 million shares worth N327.67 million.

Diamond Bank accounted for 68.21 million valued at N80.33 million, while Zenith Bank traded 62.74 million shares worth N1.56 billion.

FBN Holdings exchanged 49.88 million shares valued at N346.49 million, while Tantalizers sold 43.02 million shares worth N21.51 million.