Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) maintained its positive trend on Friday with the market indicators appreciating further by 0.19 per cent.

The market capitalisation increased by N24 billion or 0.19 per cent to close at N12.774 trillion against N12.750 trillion recorded on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index, which opened at 36,634.89, improved by 68.69 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 36,703.58 following gains by some blue chips.

Unilever recorded the highest price gain to lead the gainers’ table, appreciating by N1.40 to close at N37.50 per share.

PZ followed with a gain of N1.07 to close at N22.49, while Nestle garnered N1.03 to close at N1,251.03 per share.

Nigerian Breweries rose by 65k to close at N138.80, while FBN Holdings grew by 28k to close at N6.90 per share.

Conversely, Beta Glass topped the laggards’ chart with a loss of N2.70 to close at N51.31 per share.

Okomuoil dipped by N1.99 to close at N66.01, while UACN lost N1.70 to close N17.20 per share.

Cadbury Nigeria dropped 53k to N11.25, while Access Bank shed 16k to close at N9.70 per share.

In the same vein, the volume of shares traded closed higher as investors exchanged 1.83 billion shares valued at N6.31 billion in 3,097 deals.

This was in contrast to the turnover of 217.75 million shares worth N11.71 billion achieved in 3,088 deals on Thursday.

Sovereign Insurance emerged the most active equity in volume terms, accounting for 1.58 billion shares worth N787.5 million.

It was trailed by Zenith International Bank which accounted for 71.76 million shares valued at N1.73 billion, while Diamond Bank sold 54.21 milliion shares worth N59.66 million.

AIICO Insurance traded 27.47 million shares valued at N15.09 million, while GTBank transacted 13.33 million shares worth N573.21 million.