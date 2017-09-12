A total of 373.49 million shares valued at N5.77 billion were traded in 4,193 deals on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday.

These were against the 114.77 million shares worth N2.17 billion traded in 3,232 deals on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that market capitalisation depreciated by N92 billion or 0.75 per cent to close at N12.200 trillion from N12.292 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index, which opened at 35,664.94 lost 267.42 basis points to close at 35,397.52.

Nestle led the losers’ chart with a loss of N59.8 to close at N1150.2 per share.

Nigerian Breweries followed, depreciating by N4.45 to close at N180.05, while Lafarge Wapco dropped N2.01 to close at N50.99 per share.

FlourMill dipped by N1.45 to close at N27.55, while Dangote Cement depreciated by N1 to close at N209 per share.

Conversely, Seplat topped the gainers’ table with N22.89 to close at N480.79 per share.

It was trailed by Okomu Oil, which gained N2.99 to close at N62.89 per share.

International Breweries gained N2.43 to close at N38, while Unilever appreciated by N2 to close at N42 and Stanbic IBTC rose by N1.95 to close at N41.2 per share.

Diamond Bank was the toast of investors, trading 130.73 million shares worth N150.59 million.

GTbank came second, trading 50.15 million shares worth N1.89 billion, while Zenith Bank sold 39.30 million shares valued at N900.70 million.

FBNH traded 23.03 million shares worth N132.82 million, while Mayer sold 15.00 million valued at N10.5 million.