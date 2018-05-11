After depreciating for four consecutive days, indicators of the performance of the Nigerian Stock Exchange rebounded by 0.26 per cent on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the market capitalisation, which opened at N14.820trn rose by N39bn or 0.26 per cent to close at N14.859trn.

Also, the All-Share Index appreciated by 107.37 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 41,022.31 compared with the 40,914.94 posted on Thursday.

An analysis of the price movement table showed that Seplat led the gainers’ table, growing by N25 to close at N760 per share.

Nestle followed with a gain of N10 to close at N1,580, while Okomu Oil Palm added N4.95 to close at N90 per share.

Presco increased by N3.60 to close at N75.60, while CCNN appreciated by N1. 95 to close at N29 per share.

On the other hand, Lafarge Wapco topped the losers’ chart, dropping 90k to close at N41.10 per share.

Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of 80k to close at N124.50, while UACN declined by 40k to close at N17 per share.

Total Nigeria was down by 40k to close at N221.80, while Guaranty Trust Bank shed 25k to close at N44.25 per share.

A breakdown of the activity chart indicated that Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active, trading 25.93 million shares worth N1.15bn.

Zenith Bank followed with an account of 22.16 million shares valued at N629.33m, while Sovereign Trust Insurance traded 19.84 million shares worth N3.97m.

Fidelity Bank sold 16.85 million shares valued at N42.10m, while Lasaco Insurance traded 10.57 million shares worth N4.24m.

In all, the volume of shares traded closed lower as investors bought and sold 214.58 million shares valued at N4.23bn achieved in 3,675 deals.

This was in contrast with a total of 244.92 million shares worth N4.09bn exchanged in 3,804 deals on Thursday.